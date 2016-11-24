Gérard FriedmannOperatic tenor. Born 1926
Gérard Friedmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86a9dc25-90ed-4bb0-968c-f046c0322443
Gérard Friedmann Tracks
Sort by
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Choir
Last played on
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Choir
Last played on
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
Rémy Corazza
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
The Tales of Hoffmann (Act 1: conclusion)
Conductor
Last played on
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Jacques Offenbach
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist