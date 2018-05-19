Harry Dixon LoesBorn 20 October 1892. Died 9 February 1965
Harry Dixon Loes
1892-10-20
Harry Dixon Loes Tracks
Amen/This little light of mine
Jester Hairston
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Harry Dixon Loes
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
This Little light of mine
Colin Anderson
