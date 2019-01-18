Leela James (born May 22, 1983) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter.

James cites singers James Brown, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Etta James and Stevie Wonder as her influences. Her deep, rich, and gritty vocals have drawn comparisons to Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton, and Tina Turner.