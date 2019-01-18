Leela JamesBorn 2 June 1983
Leela James
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01s6mkb.jpg
1983-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86a4c4dd-653e-47e4-95fc-485ded6de9da
Leela James Biography (Wikipedia)
Leela James (born May 22, 1983) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter.
James cites singers James Brown, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxton, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Etta James and Stevie Wonder as her influences. Her deep, rich, and gritty vocals have drawn comparisons to Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton, and Tina Turner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leela James Tracks
Sort by
Clean Up Woman (CP clean)
Leela James
Clean Up Woman (CP clean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Clean Up Woman (CP clean)
Last played on
A Change Is Gonna Come
Leela James
A Change Is Gonna Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
A Change Is Gonna Come
Last played on
My Joy
Leela James
My Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
My Joy
Last played on
Soul Food
Leela James
Soul Food
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Soul Food
Last played on
Good To Love You
Leela James
Good To Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Good To Love You
Last played on
Good to Love you
Leela James
Good to Love you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Good to Love you
Last played on
Good To Love You
Leela James
Good To Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Good To Love You
Performer
Last played on
Fall For You
Leela James
Fall For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Fall For You
Last played on
At Last
Leela James
At Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
At Last
Last played on
Miss You
Leela James
Miss You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Miss You
Last played on
I'm Loving You More Each Day
Leela James
I'm Loving You More Each Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
I'm Loving You More Each Day
I'd Rather Go Blind
Leela James
I'd Rather Go Blind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
I'd Rather Go Blind
Something's Got A Hold Of Me
Leela James
Something's Got A Hold Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Something's Got A Hold Of Me
I Ain't New To This
Leela James
I Ain't New To This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Tell Me You Love me
Leela James
Tell Me You Love me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Tell Me You Love me
Last played on
I Try
Leela James
I Try
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
I Try
Last played on
I Want To Know What Love Is
Leela James
I Want To Know What Love Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Simply Beautiful
Leela James
Simply Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s6mkb.jpglink
Simply Beautiful
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leela James
Leela James Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist