Chris Liebing (born Christopher Liebing on 11 December 1968 in Gießen, Hesse, Germany) is a techno DJ, music producer, radio host and founder of the record label CLR. Chris Liebing is also a vegan and promotes the benefits of veganism publicly.

In the early 1990s Liebing became active on the Frankfurt dance music scene. He opened the Spinclub techno club in 1994, and worked at Eye Q Records in Frankfurt. He formed his first label, 'Audio' in 1996, which was followed in 1999 by CLR.

In 2004 he released the philosophy-themed Evolution, which took two years to make. The album was described by CMJ New Music Report as "a techno album to go to war with".

In 2005 he worked with Speedy J on the Collabs 3000: Metalism album, released by Novamute. The album was described by Billboard as "one of the year's best collections of original electronic music".

He has also collaborated with Umek, Tommy Four Seven and Green Velvet.

In 2009, he launched the CLR Podcast, which was made available every Monday via iTunes and CLR's own website. The podcast was voiced by Liebing and featured guest mixes from a wide variety of techno DJs. Amongst the more notable guests was Depeche Mode's Martin Gore. The podcast ran weekly until 2015 when the 315th and final episode was broadcast. It was replaced by a new weekly podcast entitled am/fm, which features only mixes and live recordings by Chris Liebling himself.