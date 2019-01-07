Junior BoysFormed 1999
Junior Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vxgc4.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86a064f9-3ed4-4621-b29d-d05442c6b1ae
Junior Boys Biography
Junior Boys are a Canadian electronic pop group, founded in 1999 in Hamilton, Ontario by Jeremy Greenspan and Johnny Dark. Dark left the project shortly after, and was replaced by engineer Matt Didemus. The duo initially gained critical praise for their 2003 single "Birthday" and 2004 debut album Last Exit. Their work incorporates disparate influences from 1980s synthpop, UK garage, techno, and R&B.
Junior Boys Tracks
Like A Child (Carl Craig Mix)
Yesterdays (Junior Boys Remix)
Billie Holiday
Yesterdays (Junior Boys Remix)
The Equalizer
Junior Boys
The Equalizer
Love Is A Fire (Avalon Emerson Remix)
Junior Boys
Love Is A Fire (Avalon Emerson Remix)
Big Black Coat
Junior Boys
Big Black Coat
Hazel (Ewan Pearson's House Remix)
Junior Boys
Hazel (Ewan Pearson's House Remix)
M+P
Junior Boys
M&P
Junior Boys
And It's Forever
Junior Boys
And It's Forever
Over It
Junior Boys
Over It
Baby Give Up On It
Junior Boys
Baby Give Up On It
Love is a Fire (Avalon Emerson Cybernedit)
Junior Boys
Love is a Fire (Avalon Emerson Cybernedit)
Over It (Ikonika Remix)
Junior Boys
Over It (Ikonika Remix)
In the Morning
Junior Boys
In the Morning
You'll Improve Me (Dem 2 Remix)
Junior Boys
You'll Improve Me (Dem 2 Remix)
Banana Ripple (The 2 Bears Remix)
Junior Boys
Banana Ripple (The 2 Bears Remix)
You'll Improve Me
Junior Boys
You'll Improve Me
Playtime
Junior Boys
Playtime
You'll Improve Me (Caribou Remix)
Junior Boys
You'll Improve Me (Caribou Remix)
