The Jazz Butcher. Pat Fish group. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1995
The Jazz Butcher
1982
The Jazz Butcher Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jazz Butcher, also known as The Jazz Butcher Conspiracy and The Jazz Butcher And His Sikkorskis From Hell, are a British musical group founded by Pat Fish.
The Jazz Butcher Tracks
Southern Mark Smith
The Jazz Butcher
Southern Mark Smith
Southern Mark Smith
Girl Go
The Jazz Butcher
Girl Go
Girl Go
President Reagan's Birthday Present
The Jazz Butcher
President Reagan's Birthday Present
President Reagan's Birthday Present
Last Of The Gentlemen Adventurers
The Jazz Butcher
Last Of The Gentlemen Adventurers
Last Of The Gentlemen Adventurers
Go Girl
The Jazz Butcher
Go Girl
Go Girl
Southern Mark Smith - Glass
The Jazz Butcher
Southern Mark Smith - Glass
Southern Mark Smith - Glass
