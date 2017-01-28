TurziFormed 2005
Turzi is a French electronic group, formed by Romain Turzi in Versailles. Their track "Afghanistan" appeared on the 2nd Amorphous Androgynous compilation alongside other acts such as Oasis and Faust. Their 2nd album 'B' featured guest vocals from Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie on the track "Baltimore". "Baltimore" was featured in 2 episodes of CSI: Miami (904, 911).
