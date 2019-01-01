DessaAmerican rapper, singer, spoken word artist. Born 23 May 1981
Dessa
Dessa Biography (Wikipedia)
Dessa Wander[citation needed] (born Margret Wander, May 23, 1981), better known by her stage name Dessa, is an American rapper, singer, writer, and former record executive. She is a member of the indie hip hop collective Doomtree.
