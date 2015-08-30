Bob MerrillSongwriter, and lyricist of the hit musical Funny Girl. Born 17 May 1921. Died 17 February 1998
Bob Merrill
1921-05-17
Bob Merrill Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Merrill (born Henry Robert Merrill Levan, May 17, 1921 – February 17, 1998) was an American songwriter, theatrical composer, lyricist, and screenwriter. He was the most successful songwriter of the 1950s on the US and UK Singles Chart.
Mira
Bob Merrill
Mira
Mira
Performer
Last played on
Don't Rain on My Parade (feat. Bob Merrill)
Jule Styne
Don't Rain on My Parade (feat. Bob Merrill)
Don't Rain on My Parade (feat. Bob Merrill)
Last played on
People
Barbra Streisand
People
People
Don't Rain On My Parade
Barbra Streisand And Omar Sharif
Don't Rain On My Parade
Don't Rain On My Parade
Performer
Sadie, Sadie
Barbra Streisand
Sadie, Sadie
Sadie, Sadie
You Are Woman
Omar Sharif
You Are Woman
You Are Woman
His Love Makes Me Beautiful
Barbra Streisand
His Love Makes Me Beautiful
His Love Makes Me Beautiful
I'm the Greatest Star
Barbra Streisand
I'm the Greatest Star
I'm the Greatest Star
If a Girl Isn't Pretty
Barbra Streisand
If a Girl Isn't Pretty
If a Girl Isn't Pretty
My Truly Truly Fair
Bob Merrill
My Truly Truly Fair
My Truly Truly Fair
Last played on
Don't Rain on My Parade
Jule Styne
Don't Rain on My Parade
Don't Rain on My Parade
Last played on
