Sean KennardPianist. Born 3 October 1984
Sean Kennard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86918a2b-3ba6-4c89-b04b-b38d7dbc8aed
Sean Kennard Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Eric Kennard (born October 3, 1984) is an American classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sean Kennard Tracks
Sort by
Ballade, Op 46
Samuel Barber
Ballade, Op 46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Ballade, Op 46
Last played on
Back to artist