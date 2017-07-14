Steven Bryant (born May 28, 1972 in Little Rock, Arkansas) is an active American composer and conductor with a varied catalog, including works for orchestra, wind ensemble, electronics, and chamber music. Mr. Bryant states: "I strive to write music that leaps off the stage (or reaches out of the speakers) to grab you by the collar and pull you in. Whether through a relentless eruption of energy, or the intensity of quiet contemplation, I want my music to give you no choice, and no other desire, but to listen."