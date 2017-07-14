Steven BryantConductor, composer. Born 28 May 1972
Steven Bryant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1972-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/869112b5-4d95-4974-8c23-2efad9d5e819
Steven Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Bryant (born May 28, 1972 in Little Rock, Arkansas) is an active American composer and conductor with a varied catalog, including works for orchestra, wind ensemble, electronics, and chamber music. Mr. Bryant states: "I strive to write music that leaps off the stage (or reaches out of the speakers) to grab you by the collar and pull you in. Whether through a relentless eruption of energy, or the intensity of quiet contemplation, I want my music to give you no choice, and no other desire, but to listen."
Steven Bryant Tracks
In Aeternum
Steven Bryant
In Aeternum
In Aeternum
