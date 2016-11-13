Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86902c85-5eb8-4b58-a4fb-da8787e00e1d
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Band of the Coldstream Guards is one of the oldest and best known bands in the British Army, having been officially formed on 16 May 1785 under the command of Major C F Eley, reflecting the fact that the Coldstream Guards regiment is the second oldest of the guards regiments. Although the band is not technically the oldest in the Army, it has the longest standing tradition of music, as from its earliest days the officers of the Coldstream Guards hired eight musicians to provide music for the regiment during the changing of the guard. This is an event which still occurs today, every other day at eleven thirty in the summer outside Buckingham Palace.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
I Vow To Thee My Country
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
I Vow To Thee My Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Vow To Thee My Country
Last played on
Here's To The Heroes
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Here's To The Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here's To The Heroes
Last played on
God Save the Queen
Unknown
God Save the Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54bl.jpglink
God Save the Queen
Last played on
The Trap London Marathon Theme
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
The Trap London Marathon Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trap London Marathon Theme
Last played on
Hymn To The Fallen
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Hymn To The Fallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymn To The Fallen
Last played on
Round Midnight
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Round Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round Midnight
Last played on
Tico-tico no fuba (Tico-tico bird in the cornmeal)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Tico-tico no fuba (Tico-tico bird in the cornmeal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scream Machine
Mark Taylor & Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Scream Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scream Machine
Performer
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Martin Ellerby
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy 1944 (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
London miniatures for brass ensemble (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Gordon Langford
London miniatures for brass ensemble (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London miniatures for brass ensemble (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Abide with me
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Abide with me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide with me
Last played on
633 Squadron
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
633 Squadron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
633 Squadron
Last played on
A Nation's Pride
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
A Nation's Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Nation's Pride
Last played on
Happy Birthday to You
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Happy Birthday to You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Birthday to You
Last played on
Deck The Hall
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Deck The Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deck The Hall
Last played on
The Great Escape
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
The Great Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Escape
Last played on
Chariots of Fire
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Chariots of Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chariots of Fire
Last played on
A Bridge Too Far
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
A Bridge Too Far
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Bridge Too Far
Last played on
Medley
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
The British Grenadiers
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
The British Grenadiers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The British Grenadiers
Last played on
Music from the Royal Fireworks
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Music from the Royal Fireworks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music from the Royal Fireworks
Last played on
Blackadder
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Blackadder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackadder
Last played on
A Nation's Pride Medley
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
A Nation's Pride Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battle (From Gladiator)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Battle (From Gladiator)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battle (From Gladiator)
Last played on
The Trap
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
The Trap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trap
Last played on
Time To Shine
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Time To Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Shine
Last played on
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Last played on
Festivo (Giovanni's Canon)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Festivo (Giovanni's Canon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festivo (Giovanni's Canon)
The Duke Of York (New)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
The Duke Of York (New)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Duke Of York (New)
Fanfare For A New Age
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Fanfare For A New Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfare For A New Age
Where Eagles Dare
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Where Eagles Dare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymn To The Fallen (From Saving Pvt Ryan)
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Hymn To The Fallen (From Saving Pvt Ryan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men of War
Band of HM Coldstream Guards
Men of War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men of War
Last played on
Back to artist