Jerry ColeBorn 23 September 1939. Died 28 May 2008
Jerry Cole
1939-09-23
Jerry Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Cole (born Jerald Kolbrak; September 23, 1939 – May 28, 2008) was an American guitarist who recorded under his own name, under various budget album pseudonyms and as an uncredited session musician.
Jerry Cole Tracks
Jerry Cole
