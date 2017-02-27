Valery AfanassievBorn 8 September 1947
Valery Afanassiev
1947-09-08
Valery Afanassiev Biography (Wikipedia)
Valery Afanassiev (Russian: Валерий Павлович Афанасьев, Valerij Pavlovič Afanasiev; born 8 September 1947) is a Russian pianist, writer and conductor.
Fantasia in C, D.934
Franz Schubert
Trio in E flat major (Kegelstatt) (1st mvt: Andante)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo brillant in B minor, D 895
Franz Schubert, Gidon Kremer & Valery Afanassiev
