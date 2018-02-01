Army of Lovers is a Swedish dance music group which formed in 1987 and had a number of hits in Europe throughout the 1990s with songs such as "Crucified", which was number one on the Eurochart for eight consecutive weeks. It remains their best known song internationally.

The name of the band alludes to a documentary Armee der Liebenden oder Revolte der Perversen of the German gay rights activist Rosa von Praunheim, the title of which in turn alludes to the Sacred Band of Thebes.

Army of Lovers reformed with Alexander Bard, Camilla Henemark and Jean-Pierre Barda in late 2012 to enter the Melodifestivalen 2013 with the song "Rockin' the Ride" in hopes of representing Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö. They failed to progress to the final and a few days later issued a press release to announce that Henemark would be replaced by former member Dominika Peczynski for the remainder of their on-going reunion.