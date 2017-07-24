Marjorie ThomasBorn 5 June 1923. Died 12 September 2008
Marjorie Thomas
1923-06-05
Marjorie Gwendolen Thomas (5 June 1923 – 12 September 2008) was an English opera and oratorio singer for almost three decades.
Thomas sang at the Royal Opera House and was a regular performer at the Promenade Concerts and the Three Choirs Festivals and, for many years, a professor of singing at London's Royal Academy of Music. A favourite soloist of Sir Malcolm Sargent's, she also participated in a number of recordings of Gilbert and Sullivan operas.
Marjorie Thomas Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Last played on
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Arthur Sullivan
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
'In a contemplative fashion', from The Gondoliers
Last played on
Three Little Maids
Elsie Morison
Three Little Maids
Three Little Maids
Last played on
Proms 1967: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-02T13:24:32
2
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1966-07-27T13:24:32
27
Jul
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-22T13:24:32
22
Jul
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-09T13:24:32
9
Sep
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-10T13:24:32
10
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
