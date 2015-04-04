Emmett BerryBorn 23 July 1915. Died 22 June 1993
Emmett Berry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8688b87a-6f37-4ada-9ec5-beffc22bf4b8
Emmett Berry Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmett Berry (July 23, 1915 – June 22, 1993) was a jazz trumpeter.
Berry was born in Macon, Georgia. He began with study of classical trumpet in Georgia, but by 18 had switched to jazz and moved to New York City. He became a member of Fletcher Henderson's band and later replaced Roy Eldridge as soloist. In the 1940s he would work in Eldridge's Little Jazz Trumpet Ensemble. He also played in Count Basie's band. He is noted as an accompaniment for Billie Holiday, was in the picture A Great Day in Harlem, and the special The Sound of Jazz. He died in Cleveland, Ohio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmett Berry Tracks
Sort by
Mandy Is Two
Gene Fields, Hymie Shertzer, J.C. Heard, Jimmy Hamilton, Emmett Berry, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, John Williams, Babe Russin & Billie Holiday
Mandy Is Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandy Is Two
Last played on
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Sammy Price
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Last played on
Clarinet Creole
Sammy Price
Clarinet Creole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clarinet Creole
Last played on
Back to artist