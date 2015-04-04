Emmett Berry (July 23, 1915 – June 22, 1993) was a jazz trumpeter.

Berry was born in Macon, Georgia. He began with study of classical trumpet in Georgia, but by 18 had switched to jazz and moved to New York City. He became a member of Fletcher Henderson's band and later replaced Roy Eldridge as soloist. In the 1940s he would work in Eldridge's Little Jazz Trumpet Ensemble. He also played in Count Basie's band. He is noted as an accompaniment for Billie Holiday, was in the picture A Great Day in Harlem, and the special The Sound of Jazz. He died in Cleveland, Ohio.