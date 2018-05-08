Yianna TerziBorn 1 December 1980
Yianna Terzi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p063961s.jpg
1980-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8687bc3d-535d-4933-bf14-7e77a9f36a3f
Yianna Terzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Yianna Terzi (Greek: Γιάννα Τερζή; born 1 December 1980) is a Greek singer and songwriter. She represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Oneiro mou". In the contest, she placed 14th of 19 in Semi Final 1, failing to qualify.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yianna Terzi Performances & Interviews
Yianna Terzi Tracks
Sort by
Oniro Mou
Yianna Terzi
Oniro Mou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667blp.jpglink
Oniro Mou
Last played on
Back to artist