Poison Idea
Formed 1980. Disbanded 1 January 2016
Poison Idea
1980
Poison Idea Biography
Poison Idea was an American punk rock band formed in Portland, Oregon, in 1980. The band originally dissolved in 1993, but has been playing intermittently since 1998. They officially disbanded as of January 1, 2017.
Poison Idea Tracks
Plastic Bomb
Poison Idea
Plastic Bomb
Plastic Bomb
Last played on
Give It Up
Poison Idea
Give It Up
Give It Up
Last played on
Gone For Good
Poison Idea
Gone For Good
Gone For Good
Last played on
1
Aug
2019
Poison Idea, Descendents, The Casualties, UK Subs, Dwarves, The Skids, Subhumans, Cock Sparrer, 999, Angelic Upstarts, Spear of Destiny, Penetration, Booze & Glory, King Kurt, Chameleons Vox, Infa Riot, Outcasts, Evil Conduct, Los Fastidios, 1919, Lion's Law, Gimp Fist, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, TV SMITH & THE BORED TEENAGERS PLAY THE ADVERTS and DOA (LV)
Blackpool Winter Gardens, Blackpool, UK
