Infusion were an Australian electronica band, originally from Wollongong which formed in 1998. Founding members, Jamie Stevens and Manuel Sharrad, met in 1988 at a local high school. Frank Xavier also hails from Wollongong, although he did not meet the other two until they had relocated to Sydney. Sharrad is Infusion's vocalist. They provide energetic live performances and have a long résumé of remixes. The band signed with Thunk Records, an underground electronic label.

The trio's music evolved from the rave and club scene, widening in scope to include traditional pop song structures. By 2004 the group had relocated to Melbourne, after signing with BMG in the previous October. Their 2004 single, "Girls Can Be Cruel", received airplay on Australia's alternative music radio station, Triple J. Infusion have also released singles on Audio Therapy and Marine Parade. They have played at international music festivals including the Glastonbury Festival, Roskilde Festival, the Meco Festival in Portugal, the Tshitraka Festival in Germany and Splendour in the Grass (all in 2004), the Big Day Out (in 2005 and 2009) and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Creamfields Argentina (both in 2006). In December 2008, they played Homebake, alongside Crowded House, PNAU, The Vines and Sneaky Sound System. In 2009, they were part of the Australian contingent at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.