Kaka Bhaniawala Biography (BBC)

Kaka started out singing in India and released albums which brought him minor success. One of these albums was Vadia Sharabia. He later started singing for UK producers, such as Kiss 'N' Tell Productions, and Bally Rai. His major breakthrough in the UK Bhangra market came through the release of "Sahnevaal Chounk", the title track on the debut album of Specialist 'N' Tru-Skool, Word Is Born.

Kaka Bhaniawala Biography (Wikipedia)