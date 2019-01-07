Kaka started out singing in India and released albums which brought him minor success. One of these albums was Vadia Sharabia. He later started singing for UK producers, such as Kiss 'N' Tell Productions, and Bally Rai. His major breakthrough in the UK Bhangra market came through the release of "Sahnevaal Chounk", the title track on the debut album of Specialist 'N' Tru-Skool, Word Is Born.

Kaka Bhaniawala (ਕਾਕਾ ਭੈਣੀਆਂਵਾਲਾ); born Santokh Singh Rataurh; (5 April 1971 - 12 April 2009) was a Punjabi singer from a village in India called Bhani, represented within his name, meaning from Bhani (Bhaniawala). This village is located near Koom Kalan within the district of Ludhiana, Punjab. Whilst on the topic of his name, the name 'Kaka' was a nickname presented to him by his mother which he then took upon to be signature name on the stage.