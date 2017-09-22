Sam MooreSinger. Born 12 October 1935
Sam Moore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyjx.jpg
1935-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/868114f1-906b-4926-9daa-3bb046d0ea06
Sam Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel David Moore (born October 12, 1935) is an American vocalist who was a member of the soul and R&B group Sam & Dave from 1961 to 1981. He is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame (for "Soul Man"), and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Moore Performances & Interviews
Sam Moore Tracks
Sort by
Soul Man (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
Sam Moore
Soul Man (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Soul Man, (feat. Sam Moore)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm'n'Blues Orchestra
Soul Man, (feat. Sam Moore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Soul Man, (feat. Sam Moore)
Performer
Last played on
Hold On, I'm Comin' (Proms 2017)
Sam Moore
Hold On, I'm Comin' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Hold On, I'm Comin' (Proms 2017)
Soul Man (Proms 2017)
Sam Moore
Soul Man (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Soul Man (Proms 2017)
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down (Proms 2017)
Tom Jones
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br614.jpglink
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down (Proms 2017)
Hold On I'm Coming
Beverley Knight
Hold On I'm Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyx.jpglink
Hold On I'm Coming
Soul Man
Sam Moore
Soul Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Soul Man
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Tom Jones
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br614.jpglink
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
I CANT STAND THE RAIN
Sam Moore
I CANT STAND THE RAIN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
I CANT STAND THE RAIN
Last played on
Plenty Good Lovin'
Sam Moore
Plenty Good Lovin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Plenty Good Lovin'
Last played on
Stop
Sam Moore
Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Stop
Last played on
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Sam Moore
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Performer
Last played on
Don't Play That Song
Sam Moore
Don't Play That Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Don't Play That Song
Last played on
Soul Man
Sam & Dave
Soul Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp3l.jpglink
Soul Man
I Thank You
Sam Moore
I Thank You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
I Thank You
Hold On I'm Comin'
Sam Moore
Hold On I'm Comin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Hold On I'm Comin'
Together We Are Strong
Sam Moore
Together We Are Strong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjx.jpglink
Together We Are Strong
I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down (Feat Jools Holland)
Sam Moore
I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down (Feat Jools Holland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down (Feat Jools Holland)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e656q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T12:38:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wyljl.jpg
1
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
Sam Moore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist