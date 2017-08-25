Laurie AndersonExperimental/art rock musician. Born 5 June 1947
Laurie Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Phillips "Laurie" Anderson (born June 5, 1947) is an American avant-garde artist, composer, musician and film director whose work spans performance art, pop music, and multimedia projects. Initially trained in violin and sculpting, Anderson pursued a variety of performance art projects in New York during the 1970s, focusing particularly on language, technology, and visual imagery. She became more widely known outside the art world when her single "O Superman" reached number two on the UK singles chart in 1981. She also starred in and directed the 1986 concert film Home of the Brave.
Anderson is a pioneer in electronic music and has invented several devices that she has used in her recordings and performance art shows. In 1977, she created a tape-bow violin that uses recorded magnetic tape on the bow instead of horsehair and a magnetic tape head in the bridge. In the late 1990s, she developed a talking stick, a six-foot (1.8 m) long baton-like MIDI controller that can access and replicate sounds.
- Laurie Anderson: "Our minds are the most powerful things we have. You don't have to have that much stuff."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063hkmw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063hkmw.jpg2018-04-06T11:02:00.000ZWhen Hurricane Sandy hit New York, Laurie lost all the possessions in her basement. But she embraced minimalism and now carries memories of these things in her head.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063hh84
Laurie Anderson: "Our minds are the most powerful things we have. You don't have to have that much stuff."
- Laurie Anderson: Memories of NYChttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xqn6j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xqn6j.jpg2018-02-10T10:39:00.000ZPioneering artist Laurie Anderson talks about her experience of living in NYC, as part of the '6 Music Loves New York' season.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xqlly
Laurie Anderson: Memories of NYC
- [LISTEN] Laurie Anderson chats with 6 Music Breakfasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vhdgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vhdgy.jpg2016-05-18T07:54:00.000ZLaurie Anderson chats with 6 Music Breakfast about the Brighton Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vhdh3
[LISTEN] Laurie Anderson chats with 6 Music Breakfast
- Laurie Anderson reveals the three life rules she constructed with Lou Reedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tt37h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tt37h.jpg2016-05-11T13:09:00.000ZThe artist, musician & filmmaker explains the code by which she and her husband lived.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tt593
Laurie Anderson reveals the three life rules she constructed with Lou Reed
- Laurie Anderson: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dy7k5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dy7k5.jpg2016-01-10T07:00:00.000ZMary Anne chats about NASA, Lou Reed and freedom with performance artist, composer and writer, Laurie Anderson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dy81q
Laurie Anderson: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
Laurie Anderson Tracks
Sort by
From the Air
O Superman (For Massenet)
Example #22
Blue Lagoon
The Geographic North Pole
Freefall
O Superman
Difficult Listening Hour
What If The Sky Froze
The Mother Meditation
Another Long Evening
Babydoll
Gongs and Bells Sing
Dawn Of The World
We Learn To Speak Yet Another Language
Everything Is Floating
Born, Never Asked
Let X=X
O Superman (For Massenet)
The Water Rises
Dreams
CNN Predicts A Monster Storm
Darkness Falls
Galaxies
Our Street is a Black River
Example #22
The Ugly One With The Jewels
The Water Rises / Our Street Is A Black River
Strange Angels
Transitory Life
Big Science
Sharkey's Day
Latest Laurie Anderson News
Laurie Anderson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
McMaster meets Monk
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
Meredith Monk
-
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
-
Julian Cope: "John Cale made me want to be an anarchist"