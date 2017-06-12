Trudy LynnBorn 9 August 1947
Trudy Lynn
1947-08-09
Trudy Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Trudy Lynn (born August 9, 1947) is an American electric blues and soul blues singer and songwriter, whose recorded work has been released on twelve studio albums, one live album, and four compilation albums.
The Allmusic journalist, Alex Henderson, noted that "Lynn isn't one to hold back emotionally; like Koko Taylor and Etta James, she screams, shouts, testifies and gets her points across in a highly convincing way".
Wang Dang Doodle
Trudy Lynn
Wang Dang Doodle
Wang Dang Doodle
