Langhorns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/867e74ef-e9dd-4b66-b214-1d8f98e4d10e
Langhorns Biography (Wikipedia)
Langhorns is an instrumental surf music band from Lund, Sweden. The members are:
The band is strongly influenced by surf music and Latin music.
Some of their music has been used on Nickelodeon's cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants and on the TV series Sex and the City. They are also featured in the Swedish horror film Frostbiten.
So far, they've released three albums on Bad Taste Records label:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Langhorns Tracks
Sort by
Langhorns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist