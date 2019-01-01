Langhorns is an instrumental surf music band from Lund, Sweden. The members are:

The band is strongly influenced by surf music and Latin music.

Some of their music has been used on Nickelodeon's cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants and on the TV series Sex and the City. They are also featured in the Swedish horror film Frostbiten.

So far, they've released three albums on Bad Taste Records label: