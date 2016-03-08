TadAmerican grunge band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1999
Tad
1988
Tad Biography (Wikipedia)
Tad (often styled as TAD) was an American grunge band from Seattle, Washington, formed in 1988 by Tad Doyle. Among the first of the many bands which came out of Seattle in the grunge era, Tad was notable for the fact that its music was inspired far more by 1970s metal (much like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden) than the punk which influenced many other grunge bands.
Tad Tracks
Jack Pepsi (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Jack Pepsi (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Jack Pepsi (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
3D Witch Hunt (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
3D Witch Hunt (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Plague Years (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Plague Years (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Delinquent (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Delinquent (Radio 1 Session, 19 Jun 1990)
Jack Pepsi
Jack Pepsi
Jack Pepsi
Plague Years
Plague Years
Plague Years
3D Witch Hunt
3D Witch Hunt
3D Witch Hunt
Trash Truck
Trash Truck
Trash Truck
