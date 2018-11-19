Rachel Hair
Rachel Hair Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Hair is folk harpist from Scotland. Of mixed Scots-Irish parentage, she was born and brought up in the village of Ullapool. She studied music at the University of Strathclyde where she gained a first class honors degree. She released her debut harp album, "Hubcaps and Potholes", in 2006, and has performed at many festivals including Celtic Connections and the Edinburgh Fringe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rachel Hair Tracks
A Fhleasgaich Òig As Ceanalta
Joy Dunlop
A Fhleasgaich Òig As Ceanalta
A Fhleasgaich Òig As Ceanalta
Do Lamh, A Chriosda
Rachel Hair
Do Lamh, A Chriosda
Do Lamh, A Chriosda
The Lucky Smile
Rachel Hair
The Lucky Smile
The Lucky Smile
Blue Hills Of Antrim
Rachel Hair
Blue Hills Of Antrim
Blue Hills Of Antrim
Cancro Cru
Rachel Hair
Cancro Cru
Cancro Cru
Leis An Lurgainn
Rachel Hair
Leis An Lurgainn
Leis An Lurgainn
Harsh Feb Reels: The Harsh February/File Under Biddle/The St James Lasses
Euan Burton
Harsh Feb Reels: The Harsh February/File Under Biddle/The St James Lasses
Harsh Feb Reels: The Harsh February/File Under Biddle/The St James Lasses
I Lost My Harp In Barcelona
Rachel Hair
I Lost My Harp In Barcelona
I Lost My Harp In Barcelona
The Braes Of Castle Grant / Ho! 'Se Mo Run An T-Oigear
Rachel Hair
The Braes Of Castle Grant / Ho! 'Se Mo Run An T-Oigear
Tea Towel Polkas: Sylvain Barous / The Tea Towel Polka
Rachel Hair
Tea Towel Polkas: Sylvain Barous / The Tea Towel Polka
Starry-Eyed Lads / The Alamo / The Rolling Waves
Rachel Hair
Starry-Eyed Lads / The Alamo / The Rolling Waves
Kilmartin Sky / Francie's
Rachel Hair
Kilmartin Sky / Francie's
Kilmartin Sky / Francie's
The Greycoast Reel / Flora Macdonald's / Back Home At Onsbacken
Rachel Hair
The Greycoast Reel / Flora Macdonald's / Back Home At Onsbacken
do lamh
Rachel Hair
do lamh
do lamh
The Midge House jigs â?? The Midge House/Tune for the Boys/Andyâ??s Salute
Rachel Hair
The Midge House jigs â?? The Midge House/Tune for the Boys/Andyâ??s Salute
Harsh Feb Reels
Rachel Hair
Harsh Feb Reels
Harsh Feb Reels
Swedish
Rachel Hair
Swedish
Swedish
