Man ParrishBorn 6 May 1958
Man Parrish
1958-05-06
Man Parrish Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Joseph "Man" Parrish (born May 6, 1958) is an American composer, songwriter, vocalist and producer. He, along with artists such as Yellow Magic Orchestra, Kraftwerk, Art of Noise, Arthur Baker, Afrika Bambaataa, John Robie, Jellybean Benitez, Lotti Golden, Richard Scher and Aldo Marin, helped create and define electro in the early 1980s.
Man Parrish Tracks
Hip Hop Be Bop (Don't Stop)
Male Stripper
Male Stripper
Hip Hop Be Bop
Hip Hop Be Bop
Boogie Down (Bronx)
Boogie Down (Bronx)
Hip Hop Bee Bop (original mix)
Hip Hop Bee Bop (original mix)
Man Parrish Links
