Harvey SchmidtBorn 12 September 1929. Died 28 February 2018
Harvey Schmidt
1929-09-12
Harvey Schmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Lester Schmidt (September 12, 1929 – February 28, 2018) was an American composer for musical theatre and illustrator. He was best known for composing the music for the longest running musical in history, The Fantasticks, which ran off-Broadway for 42 years from 1960 - 2002.
