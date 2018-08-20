Elizabeth Joy Roe
Mambo, from 'West Side Story'
Leonard Bernstein
La Valse
Maurice Ravel
Ballet, from 'Orpheus and Eurydice'
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Three works: Primavera Porteña, Oblivion, Libertango
Astor Piazzolla
Let It Be
John Lennon
Sonatina, from 'Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit', BWV 106
Johann Sebastian Bach
Hallelujah Variations
Leonard Cohen
Hallelujah Junction
John Adams
Allegretto, from Symphony no 6 in F, op 68
Ludwig van Beethoven
Nocturne No.10 in E Major "Nocturne Pastorale", H.54
John Field
Nocturne No 3 in A flat major
John Field
Concerto in C major for two keyboards, BWV 1061 (3rd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nocturne No.13 (no.7) in C major 'Reverie-Nocturne'
John Field
Nocturne No. 14
Elizabeth Joy Roe
No. 13 in C major Reverie Nocturne
John Field
Nocturne no.17 in C major
John Field
Nocturne No 1 in E flat major
John Field
