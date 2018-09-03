The Miserable RichFormed 1 July 2006
The Miserable Rich are a chamber pop[citation needed] band, formed in 2007 and based in Brighton, England. The band is known for its distinctive chamber orchestra sound, created using cello and violin as the primary lead instruments, augmented by double bass, acoustic guitar and occasionally piano. They have released three albums: Twelve Ways to Count (2008), Of Flight & Fury (2010) and Miss You in the Days (2011); and a live album, Live in Frankfurt (2014).
The band's name came from an experience Will Calderbank and James de Malplaquet had at the wedding of two rich aristocrats.
Boat Song
Ride
Pisshead
The Time That's Mine - 6Music Session 08/01/2009
Oliver - 6Music Session 08/01/2009
Muswell - 6Music Session 08/01/2009
Ringing the Changes
Under Glass
Laid Up In Lavender
True Love
Chestnut Sunday
On A Certain Night
Anythings possible
Muswell
Let Me Fade
Oliver
Somerhill
Bye Bye Kitty
