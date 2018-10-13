Rachel ElkindBorn 23 February 1939
Rachel Elkind
1939-02-23
Rachel Elkind Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Elkind (born February 23, 1939) is an American classical musician, producer and composer. She produced the work of Wendy Carlos, most notably the bestselling 1968 album Switched-On Bach.
Elkind grew up in San Francisco. She moved to New York City hoping to be a jazz singer.
Elkind worked closely with Carlos from 1967 to 1980, when she moved to France with her husband, Yves Tourre. Carlos considers Elkind's contribution to her work underappreciated. Elkind's singing voice was processed via a vocoder on several Carlos recordings. She is also credited as co-composer for The Shining film score.
She also produced the "One Voice Many" album by the rock band Michaelangelo in 1971 for Columbia Records.
Rachel Elkind Tracks
The Shining (1980) - Main Title
Rachel Elkind
The Shining (1980) - Main Title
The Shining (1980) - Main Title
The Funeral of Queen Mary
Henry Purcell
The Funeral of Queen Mary
The Funeral of Queen Mary
March From A Clockwork Orange
Wendy Carlos
March From A Clockwork Orange
March From A Clockwork Orange
The Shining
Wendy Carlos
The Shining
The Shining
The Shining
Not Credited, Wendy Carlos & Rachel Elkind
The Shining
The Shining
