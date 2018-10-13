Rachel Elkind (born February 23, 1939) is an American classical musician, producer and composer. She produced the work of Wendy Carlos, most notably the bestselling 1968 album Switched-On Bach.

Elkind grew up in San Francisco. She moved to New York City hoping to be a jazz singer.

Elkind worked closely with Carlos from 1967 to 1980, when she moved to France with her husband, Yves Tourre. Carlos considers Elkind's contribution to her work underappreciated. Elkind's singing voice was processed via a vocoder on several Carlos recordings. She is also credited as co-composer for The Shining film score.

She also produced the "One Voice Many" album by the rock band Michaelangelo in 1971 for Columbia Records.