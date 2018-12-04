Ally Kerr is a singer-songwriter from Glasgow, Scotland.

His first release, Midst Of The Storm, was a 7-inch vinyl single (EP) on the Spanish label Elefant Records. An album, Calling Out To You, followed on Japanese label Quince Records in 2004 and on Neon Tetra Records (UK) in 2005. Producers included Duglas T. Stewart (BMX Bandits), Duncan Cameron (Riverside Studios) and David Scott (The Pearlfishers). The Sore Feet Song was used as a theme to Japanese animated TV series Mushishi and released in Japan as a CD single through Marvelous Entertainment. The series has since aired in several countries and was released on DVD in America, Australia and the UK as well as being made available on Netflix.

Kerr's second album, Off The Radar, was recorded and produced by David Scott (The Pearlfishers), and released on Much Obliged Records (UK / Europe / US), Universal Records (Philippines) as well as in Japan on the Ultra-Vybe / Star Sign label in 2008, and through Triangle Music in South Korea. Kerr has spent time touring in Asia (Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, China) and Europe. In June 2015 Kerr embarked on a headlining tour of China covering 10 cities following a 2013 trip to the country to play at two festivals.