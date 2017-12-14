Helen Marnie
Helen Marnie Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Marnie is a Scottish musician, known as the lead vocalist and one of the keyboardists and songwriters of the electronic band Ladytron. In 2012, she started a solo career as Marnie and released her debut solo album Crystal World on 11 June 2013. Her second solo album, Strange Words and Weird Wars, was released on 2 June 2017.
Helen Marnie Performances & Interviews
Marnie - Heartbreak Kid
RM Hubbert with Helen Marnie - Sweet Dreams (The Quay Sessions)
Helen Marnie Tracks
