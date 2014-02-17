Juliette Commagere is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who was formerly the lead singer and keytar player of the band Hello Stranger. In 2008 she began a solo career with the release of Queens Die Proudly.

Commagere has also performed with Maynard James Keenan of Tool's project Puscifer, The Bird and the Bee, Nick Lowe, Ry Cooder, Linda Perry and Liz Phair. She has opened for Air, Foo Fighters, The Bird and the Bee, Pete Yorn, Ry Cooder and Nick Lowe, and played the Latitude Festival with Bat for Lashes as well as co-headlined the 2nd annual Manimal Festival in Joshua Tree, CA with Warpaint, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros and Hecuba.

Her solo work has been featured in numerous television shows and films including Private Practice, Emily Owens, M.D., Drop Dead Diva, Femme Fatales, The Power of Two, Good Dick and All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. In 2014 she did a cover of Night Ranger's power ballad "Sister Christian", which appeared in Grey's Anatomy.

She sang the female sections in Avenged Sevenfold's song "A Little Piece of Heaven" of their 2007 self-titled album. She has also sung on Taylor Hawkins's (of the Foo Fighters) side project Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders album, releases by Puscifer, as well as on many Ry Cooder records including: Mambo Sinuendo, Chavez Ravine, I, Flathead, My Name Is Buddy, and Ibrahim Ferrer's Buenos Hermanos. Along with her husband Joachim Cooder she produced Carly Ritter's self-titled debut album on Vanguard Records in 2013.