RuntownBorn 19 August 1989
Runtown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049twzl.jpg
1989-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8659a81e-3f22-4035-bdc6-8cf89ada7d50
Runtown Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Jack Agu (born 19 August 1989), better known by his stage name Runtown, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer of hip-hop, R&B, reggae and rap genres.
Runtown Tracks
Mad Over You
Runtown
Mad Over You
Mad Over You
Oh Oh Oh (Lucie)
Runtown
Oh Oh Oh (Lucie)
Oh Oh Oh (Lucie)
Energy
Runtown
Energy
Energy
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
Busy Signal
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
Mad Over You
Runtown
Mad Over You
Mad Over You
Oh Yay
Olatunji
Oh Yay
Oh Yay
One More Time (feat. Runtown)
Fekky
One More Time (feat. Runtown)
One More Time (feat. Runtown)
Unleash (feat. Fekky)
Runtown
Unleash (feat. Fekky)
Unleash (feat. Fekky)
Ravin' vs. Bend Down Pause
Popcaan
Ravin' vs. Bend Down Pause
Ravin' vs. Bend Down Pause
Bend Down Pause (Walshy Fire Remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Wizkid)
Runtown
Bend Down Pause (Walshy Fire Remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Wizkid)
Bend Down Pause (Walshy Fire Remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Wizkid)
Cash vs. Energy
I-Octane
Cash vs. Energy
Cash vs. Energy
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
Demarco
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
B.M
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
Performer
Love Yourself vs. Bend Down Pause
Justin Bieber
Love Yourself vs. Bend Down Pause
Love Yourself vs. Bend Down Pause
Weekend (feat. Runtown)
Sheebah
Weekend (feat. Runtown)
Weekend (feat. Runtown)
Performer
Pain Killer
Sarkodie
Pain Killer
Pain Killer
