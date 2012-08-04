The Onyx or Onyx is a psychedelic rock band formed in Wadebridge, Cornwall, England in 1965. Out of the ashes of Rick & The Hayseeds the band came to be known as The Onyx Set, named after an Onyx ring owned by original band member Mike Black-Borow. After various changes in the line-up they shortened their name to The Onyx and the classic line-up was formed. The band members were: guitarist Alan Hodge, who had previously played with various local bands such as The Buccaneers and The Fabulous Jaguars, vocalist Tony Priest, bassist Dick Bland, keyboard player Steve Cotton and drummer Roger Dell.

The band evolved from doing cover versions of popular contemporary Beat boom bands in its early days to Psychedelia. It was known for its intricate five part harmonies. During the late 1960s they were a popular live attraction, focusing most of their gigging activity in Bristol and South Wales, as well as touring throughout the UK and making trips to Germany. They also featured on numerous Radio One sessions, resulting in the band being one of the most played bands on BBC Radio at the time. They also featured heavily on radio stations in Europe.