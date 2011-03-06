BeangrowersFormed 1999
Beangrowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8655357b-2e9d-4cd8-b652-7cdd6e9a1faf
Beangrowers Biography (Wikipedia)
Beangrowers are a Maltese three-piece indie rock band consisting of Alison Galea (vocals and guitar), Mark Sansone (bass guitar) and Ian Schranz (drums and noise). All three were born in 1977 in St. Julian's, Malta. The members of the band are also songwriters, resulting in their albums reflecting diverse influences, including indie rock, punk, and goth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beangrowers Tracks
Sort by
Not In A Million Lovers
Beangrowers
Not In A Million Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beangrowers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist