Magrudergrind
2002
Magrudergrind Biography
Magrudergrind is an American grindcore and powerviolence band formed in 2002. They have released numerous splits and two full-length albums. Since its inception the band has toured Europe and North America multiple times, Puerto Rico, Japan, and South East Asia, along with Exhumed, Despise You, Misery Index, Unholy Grave, Phobia and Rotten Sound.
Imperio In Imperium
Magrudergrind
Imperio In Imperium
Regressive Agenda
Magrudergrind
Regressive Agenda
Sacrificial Hire
Magrudergrind
Sacrificial Hire
Rise and Fall of Empires Past
Magrudergrind
Rise and Fall of Empires Past
