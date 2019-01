Magrudergrind is an American grindcore and powerviolence band formed in 2002. They have released numerous splits and two full-length albums. Since its inception the band has toured Europe and North America multiple times, Puerto Rico, Japan, and South East Asia, along with Exhumed, Despise You, Misery Index, Unholy Grave, Phobia and Rotten Sound.

