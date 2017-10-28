Fórmula VSpanish pop musical quintet. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1975
Fórmula V Biography (Wikipedia)
Fórmula V is a Spanish pop musical quintet founded in 1965 in Spain. The musical style is very much in the style of 60's rock similar to the Beatles and Monkees. In the late 1960s the band experienced enormous popularity in Spain and Latin America.
The group members are:
They are famous for the songs:
Francisco (also known as Paco Pastor), still tours with Formula V in the new millennium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
