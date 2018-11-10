E.M.D.
E.M.D. Biography (Wikipedia)
E.M.D. was a Swedish boyband consisting of Erik Segerstedt, Mattias Andréasson and Danny Saucedo. All three members had participated on the Swedish version of Idol, with Erik as a finalist and Danny at 6th place on Idol 2006. Mattias was eliminated as the fourth runner-up on Idol 2007.
After Idol, the three formed E.M.D. releasing three albums and had a number of singles, including four consecutive #1s in 2007-2009 for "All for Love", "A State of Mind", "Jennie Let Me Love You" and "Baby Goodbye". In January 2009, the band won a Swedish Grammy for Song of The Year with "Jennie Let Me Love You".
In late 2010, the band announced an indefinite hiatus and broke up.
