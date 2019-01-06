Katherine JenkinsMezzo-soprano. Born 29 June 1980
Katherine Maria Jenkins OBE (born 29 June 1980) is a Welsh mezzo-soprano singer and songwriter. She is a classical-crossover singer who performs across a spectrum of operatic arias, popular songs, musical theatre and hymns.
After winning singing competitions in her youth, Jenkins studied at the Royal Academy of Music, modelled and taught voice. She came to wide public attention in 2003 when she sang at Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II's silver jubilee. Since 2004, she has released numerous albums that have performed well on British and foreign charts. In both 2005 and 2006, her albums received Classic Brit Awards as Album of the Year. She has also been seen widely in concert, including performing for British troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. She has also sung at sporting events, on television shows and in support of many charities. In Spring 2012, she competed on the U.S. television show Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place, behind NFL Super Bowl champion Donald Driver.
Alfie and Katherine chat to Steve about starring in Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Carousel'.
Katherine Jenkins singing "Sleep Quietly My Jesus" with her pianist Jane Samuel.
Katherine Jenkins and Aled Jones duet sing "O Holy Night".
Katherine performs two exquisite songs for Michael Ball
Katherine Jenkins on her rise to fame, singing with Wynne & some weird and wonderful gifts
Katherine Jenkins talks about singing for royalty and her new album Celebration.
Katherine Jenkins delivered a show stopping performance on Weekend Wogan!
