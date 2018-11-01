Colin HayBorn 29 June 1953
Colin Hay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/864d7069-57dc-45f6-b408-875b35106dd3
Colin Hay Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin James Hay (born 29 June 1953) is a Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor. He came to prominence as the lead vocalist of the band Men at Work, and later also as a solo artist. Hay's music has been frequently used by actor and director Zach Braff in his work, which helped a career rebirth in the mid-2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Hay Performances & Interviews
Colin Hay Tracks
Sort by
She Was The Love Of Mine
Colin Hay
She Was The Love Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You
Colin Hay
I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Bay Moon
Colin Hay
Blue Bay Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Bay Moon
Last played on
Waiting For My Life to Begin
Colin Hay
Waiting For My Life to Begin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For My Life to Begin
Last played on
Here In My Hometown
Colin Hay
Here In My Hometown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here In My Hometown
Last played on
Im Walking Here
Colin Hay
Im Walking Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Walking Here
Last played on
Come Tumblin' Down
Colin Hay
Come Tumblin' Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Tumblin' Down
A thousand Million Reasons
Colin Hay
A thousand Million Reasons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A thousand Million Reasons
Overkill
Colin Hay
Overkill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overkill
Secret Love
Colin Hay
Secret Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Secret Love
Last played on
Looking For Jack
Colin Hay
Looking For Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking For Jack
Last played on
I'll Leave The Light On
Colin Hay
I'll Leave The Light On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Leave The Light On
Last played on
Are You Lookin' At Me?
Colin Hay
Are You Lookin' At Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Lookin' At Me?
Last played on
Beautiful World
Colin Hay
Beautiful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful World
Last played on
Trying To Get To You
Colin Hay
Trying To Get To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trying To Get To You
Last played on
Dear Father
Colin Hay
Dear Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Father
Last played on
Did You Just Take The Long Way Home
Colin Hay
Did You Just Take The Long Way Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Did You Just Take The Long Way Home
Last played on
If I Had Been a Better Man
Colin Hay
If I Had Been a Better Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had Been a Better Man
Last played on
Scattered In the Sand
Colin Hay
Scattered In the Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scattered In the Sand
Last played on
Transcendental Highway
Colin Hay
Transcendental Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transcendental Highway
Last played on
MY BRILLIANT FEAT
Colin Hay
MY BRILLIANT FEAT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MY BRILLIANT FEAT
Last played on
Colin Hay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist