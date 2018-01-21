The CathedralsUS southern gospel quartet. Formed 1963. Disbanded December 1999
The Cathedrals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86491ab1-173a-4a35-81de-bedb2a1a5e65
The Cathedrals Biography (Wikipedia)
For the books collectively known by this title, see William Mayne.
The Cathedral Quartet, often known as simply The Cathedrals, was an American southern gospel quartet that performed from 1964 until their retirement in December 1999. The group's last line up consisted of Glen Payne (lead), George Younce (bass), Ernie Haase (tenor), Scott Fowler (baritone and bass guitar), and Roger Bennett (piano and rhythm guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cathedrals Tracks
Sort by
He Made A Change ( Live)
The Cathedrals
He Made A Change ( Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Made A Change ( Live)
Last played on
OOO AAA
The Cathedrals
OOO AAA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OOO AAA
Last played on
Harlem
The Cathedrals
Harlem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harlem
Last played on
I Can see the hand of God
The Cathedrals
I Can see the hand of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can see the hand of God
Last played on
The Cathedrals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist