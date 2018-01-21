For the books collectively known by this title, see William Mayne.

The Cathedral Quartet, often known as simply The Cathedrals, was an American southern gospel quartet that performed from 1964 until their retirement in December 1999. The group's last line up consisted of Glen Payne (lead), George Younce (bass), Ernie Haase (tenor), Scott Fowler (baritone and bass guitar), and Roger Bennett (piano and rhythm guitar).