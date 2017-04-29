Aubrey is a techno and house music producer and DJ Allen Saei. (Not to be confused with the female vocal artist Aubrey Ayala.)

Allen grew up in the suburbs of Portsmouth. When he moved to Cowplain, he had a red nose as a result of having a cold. As the new boy at school, he was teased as having a nose like the contemporary animation character Aubrey (TV series), and the nickname stuck.

As an adolescent, Aubrey became interested in hip-hop. As well as being the leader of the 247 crew (of breakdancers), he is one of the few people from the area to have attended UK Fresh 86. As well as an interest in hip-hop, Aubrey also had an interest in the Chicago sound.

In the summer of 1989, Aubrey got his first booking at a warehouse rave. It was at this time that he started to regularly attend Thursday nights at Top Cats in North End (now the Post Office social club) where he met DJ Pete Couzens, and his peers (Dave Nutbeem, Trevor Mann, Ghost, Jake Marsh, Starry, Johnny Pain and others).Newbeat Promotions Organizers Jim (MC Lucky)....Pete Cohman...And Brendan Oneill.......Got Aubrey His First Gigs At Central Park.....After Playing A Tape To Dave Joyce in PowerHouse Records