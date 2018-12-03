Armando Marçal
Armando Marçal Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando de Souza Marçal, better known as Marçalzinho (born 17 December 1956) is a Brazilian percussionist.
Galapagos
Stefano Bollani
Galapagos
Galapagos
La Nebbia A Napoli
Stefano Bollani
La Nebbia A Napoli
La Nebbia A Napoli
Above The Treetops
Pat Metheny
Above The Treetops
Above The Treetops
Orchestra
Choir
Salve Dom
Armando Marçal
Salve Dom
Salve Dom
So May It Secretly Begin
Pat Metheny Group
So May It Secretly Begin
So May It Secretly Begin
