Dana SimpsonCartoonist & musician
Dana Simpson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86404bf7-af89-4820-9b1b-5beceaf1aec6
Dana Simpson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dana Claire Simpson is an American cartoonist, best known as the creator of the syndicated comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, as well as the long-running web comic Ozy and Millie. Other works created by Simpson include the political commentary cartoon I Drew This and the alternate reality drama comic Raine Dog.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dana Simpson Tracks
Sort by
December (from The Monthes)
Dana Simpson
December (from The Monthes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
December (from The Monthes)
Last played on
Dana Simpson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist