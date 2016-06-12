Bill JohnsonMusical theater singer. Born 22 March 1916. Died 16 March 1957
Bill Johnson
1916-03-22
Bill Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Johnson (March 22, 1916 – March 6, 1957) was an American actor and singer of the stage and screen.
