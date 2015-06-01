Lole y Manuel was a Spanish Romani musical duo which composed and performed innovative flamenco music. Dolores Montoya Rodríguez (1954) and Manuel Molina Jiménez (1948-2015) are Lole and Manuel. This duo was born in 1972.

This couple was the first exponent of flamenco music aimed at a non-exclusively flamenco audience. They were one of the first precursors of the musical stream called "New flamenco".

Lole and Manuel were married, and were a professional couple. Manuel Molina and Dolores Montoya are members of Romani families of artistic descent. Manuel was the son of Manuel Molina Acosta, better known as "El Encajero", who was a professional guitar player. Lole is the daughter of flamenco singer and dancer Antonia Rodríguez Moreno, better known as "La Negra", and her father was the dancer Juan Montoya.

Their groundbreaking first album Nuevo Día fused traditional Spanish flamenco Romani with Arabic rhythms and styles. The music is recognized for the emotive, yet sweet voice of Lole Montoya and the operatic, flashy guitar of Manuel.