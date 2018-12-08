PINS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01s2kmk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/863dd609-c532-4663-be8c-c00bd6b2a378
PINS Performances & Interviews
- What music are you a fan of?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-13T16:34:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y1lgh
What music are you a fan of?
- PINS talk about their new visual EPhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0k38.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0k38.jpg2017-03-25T16:31:00.000ZPINS talk about their new visual EPhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y0jvk
PINS talk about their new visual EP
- 'We wrote Iggy Pop a really nice letter' - how the PINS got the rock legend on their recordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rkb54.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rkb54.jpg2017-02-01T16:00:00.000ZThe Manchester all-female five-piece discuss their new EP, Bad Thing, and how they ended up working with their hero.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rkb9t
'We wrote Iggy Pop a really nice letter' - how the PINS got the rock legend on their record
- Pins - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023ym0f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p023ym0f.jpg2014-07-31T17:35:00.000ZStuart presents the show solo with guests Faith and Lois from Manchester band Pins.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p023ym0g
Pins - Interview
PINS Tracks
Sort by
All Hail
PINS
All Hail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zs7n3.jpglink
All Hail
Last played on
Serve The Rich
PINS
Serve The Rich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kv40w.jpglink
Serve The Rich
Last played on
Waiting For The End
PINS
Waiting For The End
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01m7y89.jpglink
Waiting For The End
Last played on
Girls Like Us
PINS
Girls Like Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
Girls Like Us
Last played on
All Hail (6 Music session for Marc Riley 250117)
PINS
All Hail (6 Music session for Marc Riley 250117)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
All Hail (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2017)
Pins
All Hail (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Hail (6 Music Session, 25 Jan 2017)
Performer
Last played on
Aggrophobe (feat. Iggy Pop)
PINS
Aggrophobe (feat. Iggy Pop)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qn26k.jpglink
Aggrophobe (feat. Iggy Pop)
Last played on
Kiss Me Quickly (It's Xmas)
PINS
Kiss Me Quickly (It's Xmas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
The Heart Wants_Riley Session_TX051217
PINS
The Heart Wants_Riley Session_TX051217
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
The Heart Wants_Riley Session_TX051217
Last played on
If I Was
PINS
If I Was
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
If I Was
Last played on
LUV U 4 LYF
PINS
LUV U 4 LYF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s2kmk.jpglink
LUV U 4 LYF
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jul
2019
PINS, Anna Calvi, Ezra Furman, Gruff Rhys, Sunflower Bean, Akala, BC Camplight, Tiny Ruins, Lucia, She Drew The Gun, Tom Williams, The Howl & The Hum, Emily Burns, Skinny Pelembe, Charles Watson, Rascalton and Gently Tender
Baldersby Park, Thirsk, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/a8nfhn
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T13:15:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t45j9.jpg
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
PINS Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist